LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m.

Officials are asking people to avoid the intersection for the next several hours.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Leroy Police Department, Leroy Ambulance, and the Leroy Fire Department were already on the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.