One dead after Saturday evening crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner is identifying a Fisher man who died in a two-vehicle wreck.

Coroner David Northrup identified the man as 48-year-old David R. Wisehart. He says the man was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m. Sunday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

The coroner said in a press release that Wisehart died from blunt force injuries he took in the crash.

The release says the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Northrup says the man was driving on County Road 1700 East near County Road 3275 North when he swerved to miss a dear and hit an oncoming vehicle.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Department and the Coroner’s office continue to investigate.