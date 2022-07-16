CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Last night Champaign Police went to E. Green Street after reports of shots fired.

Approximately 9:06pm CPD responded to the 200 Block of E. Green Street where a 46 year old Joshua E. Berg from Urbana had been shot with life threatening injuries. CPD said they rendered medical aid and he was transported to Carle Hospital where he later died at 9:30pm.

The investigation shows Berg was walking on East Green Street with Matthew Denbo from Urbana. A verbal fight escalated with Denbo firing his weapon at the Berg, and then Denbo fled the area. CPD quickly located him and arrested him for murder.

While Denbo was arrested for murder the investigation is ongoing. CPD asks any residents or businesses with surveillance footage to contact them. It is believed that footage may be of assistance to the investigation said CPD.

CPD and the Champaign Coroner’s office are investigating this case. University of Illinois Police assisted in the case. CPD says if you have any information to contact them at 217-351-4545. You may remain anonymous and submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 217-343-TIPS; online at 373tips.com; or the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is an on-going investigation, updates will be provided when information is available.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.