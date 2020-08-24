One dead after motorcycle flips over, crashes

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State law enforcement officials said a Pawnee man died after his motorcycle crashed Sunday on Illinois Route 128 near Beecher City.

A press release from Illinois State Police (ISP) said the motorcyclist was heading south around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Illinois 128 just north of Illinois Route 33 in Effingham County when the crash occurred.

Police said the motorcycle, being driven by a 54-year-old man, left the roadway to the left for unknown reasons and hit a ditch. He was ejected from his motorbike as it flipped over.

The man was flown to a regional hospital, where he later died. His name will be released later on Monday by the Sangamon County Corner’s Office, police said.

ISP continues their investigation of the crash. No further details were available Sunday.