MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died following a motorcycle crash on Route 51 in Macon County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection with Wise Road, north of Hickory Point, at 7:16 a.m. State Police officials said the crash involved a motorcycle and a semi-truck, with one reported death.

State Police provided no further information.

The scene of the crash was largely cleared of wreckage and was close to be reopened just before noon.