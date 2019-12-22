1  of  2
One dead after late night fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a female discovered inside a burning residence at 9 Sherwood Court in Champaign, Illinois on the evening of December 21.

Leslie Gill, 49 of Champaign, was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:41 A.M., on December 22.

An autopsy is scheduled for the afternoon of Monday, December 23, at the Champaign County Regional Autopsy Facility.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office, Champaign Police Department, Champaign Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating this incident.

