One dead after hit-and-run

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A 47-year-old woman is dead and an 18-year-old woman is in the hospital after an intentional hit-and-run in Danville.

Danville police said in a press release they responded to the area of Fowler Ave. and Edgewood Dr. around 5:30 Wednesday evening.

That’s when they found two women, both from Danville, had been hit by a car. Both had several injuries from being hit and were taken to a local hospital.

Police say there was an altercation between several people and the driver of the vehicle. During the investigation, they talked to witnesses and watched surveillance video.

They say a review of the video shows the vehicle intentionally drove through the courtyard of Edgewood Dr. where it hits the women and leaves the scene.

Police found the car and the driver a short time later. The driver is 24-year-old Shawana Highler of Danville. Highler is in the Vermilion County Jail on charges of aggravated battery and reckless conduct.

This case is still pending further investigation and review by the Vermilion County States Attorney’s Office for the filing of formal charges. No other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS