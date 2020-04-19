One dead after crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One is dead after a crash that happened Saturday, April 18.

Police say it happened around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Woodford Street.

Dylan Bunch, 20, of Decatur, was traveling south on Woodford Street approaching Grand Avenue.

A 60-year-old woman was traveling east on Grand Avenue approaching Woodford Street where there is a stop sign for vehicles traveling south on Woodford Street at Grand Avenue.

Bunch did not stop and collided with the woman in the intersection.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Bunch was arrested for Aggravated DUI (cannabis/causing a death) and other traffic charges and booked into the Macon County Jail.

This collision is still under investigation.