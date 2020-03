MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One is dead after crashing into the concrete wall of an overpass Saturday morning.

Police say it happened on I-72 near milepost 146 at 9:00 a.m.

The driver was headed westbound and slid on slick pavement. They then crashed into an overpass on I-72.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County Coroner.

Police are still investigating this crash.