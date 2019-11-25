One dead after collision

BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead after an accident that involved a car and a sport utility vehicle happened on November 24.

It happened near 4000 East 200 North Road near Bellflower, Illinois.

According to the McLean County Coroner, Jessica R. Hostert, 31 of Steeleville, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.

The autopsy reports that Hostert died from multiple blunt injuries due to the collision, as the driver and the only one in the car that collided with the SUV.

A toxicology test is pending and this accident is under investigation.