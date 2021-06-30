One dead after car crashes into semi

FORD/IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old Ashkum man died Tuesday after crashing his Jeep into a semi-truck.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 116 near the Ford and Iroquois county line.

Troopers say the Ashkum man was driving a silver 2011 Jeep north on County Road 1800 East.

Police say the Jeep ran the stop sign and hit a brown 2020 Western Star semi-truck going east on Route 116. The Jeep hit the front passenger side of the semi, according to the report.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification to his family.

Fifty-year-old Frank B. Martin, of Ontario, was driving the semi-truck.

The road was closed for about 3 hours after the crash.