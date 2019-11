CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after a car crash that happened Friday around noon on I-74E/B Milepost 186.

Police say Kenny W. Hill, 38 of Jacksonville, was traveling eastbound on I-74. The driver then drifted into the median and drove across eastbound lanes and ended up in a ditch. His car came to a rest on the southside of the roadway after hitting a tree.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.