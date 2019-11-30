One dead after car crash

VANDALIA, Ill. (WCIA) — One is dead after a crash that happened on November 29, around 6:19 a.m.

Jordan Nelson, 30 of Altamont, was traveling on I-70 westbound at milepost 61 when Jordan says he had been forced off the south side of the roadway into the median by an unknown semi it was passing.

Nelson then became stuck in the median with the cab of the truck partially blocking the left lane of the interstate.

Steven Kelly, 56 of Pekin, and passenger Alesia Kelly, 54 of Pekin, were traveling westbound behind Nelson who was passing a semi when Kelly struck Nelson in the passenger side.

Steven and Alesia Kelly were both transported to St. John’s Springfield Hospital where Alesia Kelly was pronounced dead.