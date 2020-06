LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 66.

Police say Tyler Blackard was traveling westbound on East 1830 North Road and failed to stop at an intersection and yield to a motorcycle.

Blackward hit the motorcycle head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 77-year-old man, died.

The identity of the man will not be released until the family is notified.