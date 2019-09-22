Breaking News
One dead after afternoon shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 33-year-old man is dead after he was shot Sunday afternoon.

It happened on North Morgan Street, near Marietta Street, around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police are investigating this as a homicide.

In an unrelated incident, police responded to a 19-year-old who, based on preliminary investigation, accidentally shot himself to death. He was found sitting in his car with a gunshot wound to the head.

These two incidents come on the heels of three other shooting incidents that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This marks 5 shootings incidents in Decatur in less than 24 hours.

