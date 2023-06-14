DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Project Success is expanding its services and they’re wanting more people to put them to use. The After Hours program is the latest addition to Project Success’ list of activities.

The goal is to stop mistakes before they’re made. But instead of just giving kids something to do during the summer, they’re letting them have a say in what will keep them busy.

“It gives the kids something to do. It gets them off the streets. It gets them out of the house. It exposes them to different things,” said Breana Buford, Program Coordinator.

Project Success in Danville is putting meaning back into summer vacation filled with field trips, cooking classes, and music lessons. And they used the help of an old student from their program to do it.

“Some of these things are expensive to participate in and she noticed that a lot of her peers aren’t able to participate,” said Kimberly David, Associate Director of Project Success.

She said that student wasn’t alone in wanting to expand access to arts, but her initiative inspired a change in the way they choose activities with their new program called After Hours.

“They’re at that age where it’s very important to mentor them because they can do one mistake that kind of alters the course of their lives,” said Buford.

Now when the group meets at the YMCA, they choose what they do.

“We just do different clubs with them. Cooking clubs. STEM. We just exposed them to different things and make sure we’re meeting all the needs,” said Buford.

Buford said it’s not only about keeping them busy. They teach students things they can use on their own, like cooking lessons. They work with ages 11-17 and teach them recipes they can easily cook on their own.

“I don’t know what their life is outside of school,” said Andrew Brooks. “It helps them with food. They get food. They get meals prepared for them. Some people only get one meal a day.”

Most of the kids in Brooks’ class will be in the After Hours program. But Buford says it’s more than just about attendance; they need more kids to sign up.

“We can see the interest and we can see the students wanting to participate. And we’re just doing our job getting the message out and recruiting to make sure this program is successful as possible,” said Buford.

She says this shows the value is seen by the people who matter: the kids. But until they’re enrolled, they won’t get the full benefits.