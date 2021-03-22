One county is urging people to get vaccinated this week

Danville, Ill. (WCIA) —

“We’ve got some additional resources from the state. We’re trying to make the most of them, so we’re trying to vaccinate as many people as possible,” Doug Toole, Vermilion County Health Department, said.

While some people wait and wish for the Covid-19 vaccine, one county in Central Illinois is urging people to get vaccinated this week, but some people in vermilion county are choosing not to get vaccinated.

“So with that additional help we are able to do vaccinations clinics six days a week,” Toole said.

Vermilion County is getting help administering the Covid-19 vaccine from the state. The national guard and extra nurses are there this week to help vaccinate the public.

“We are urging people to sign up for our clinics this week because we are not going to be able to maintain clinics at this level once we don’t have this additional support,” Toole said.

With the additional help, the county is opening vaccine eligibility to anyone old enough and medically able.

“If you’re over the age of 18, then we’re happy to give you Moderna or Johnson and Johnson. If you’re over the age of 16, and we have it available, we’re happy to give you some of the Pfizer,” Toole said.

Some people in Vermilion County may not want the Covid-19 vaccine.

“I do believe, myself, that sometimes going natural vaccine, natural immunity, is always better,” Chaille Smith, Danville resident, said.

Chaille Smith, who lives in Danville, is among those avoiding the shot, at least right now.

“I do take an insane amount of natural immuno-boosters, pro-biotics, D3, and zinc so I may just naturally have that ability,” Smith said.

Smith says she is not opposed or against the vaccine.

“It has nothing to do with the vaccine itself, its just like what I said before, I would prefer if I could get a natural immunity, I would prefer to do it that way,” Smith said.

The CDC has said it doesn’t believe there’s existing human immunity to the virus. In Vermilion County, health officials believe the vaccine is the best way to get rid of the pandemic.

“If you’re old enough to get the vaccine and you’re medically able to get the vaccine, we want to give you the vaccine,” Toole said.

Vermilion County does not want the national guard to be pulled early. If you want the vaccine, you can call to set up an appointment at 217-431-2662 ext. 263 or 264 or go online at the link below.