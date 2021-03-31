One college will receive half a million dollars in funding

Decatur, Ill. (WCIA) —

Richland Community College in Decatur is getting over half a million dollars. All of that money will help with stalled maintenance projects.

The money is coming from the Illinois Capital Development Board, but is apart of governor Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

It will go to renovations at Shilling Community Education Center and Bistro. Richland’s president says the renovations will be beneficial to their culinary program at the bistro. The project includes replacement of seating, flooring, and wall finishes in the shilling auditorium theater. They will also upgrade the electrical system and replace select lighting in the building.

On top of the money from the state, the college will receive local matching funds. It will be almost $750,000 dollars total. The Rebuild Illinois capital plan will invest 45 billion dollars in roads, bridges, universities, and more.