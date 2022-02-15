CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The City of Champaign has been working to help bring an end to gun violence in the community.

One of the ways they are hoping to do that is with the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.

The proposal is 70 pages long, and highlights key goals the city wants to reach to help end gun violence.

It states they will “combine community mobilization, social service provision and offender-orientated responses, to address gun and interpersonal violence affecting the City of Champaign.”

In early December, the city council met for four hours discussing the proposed blueprint. It advanced then with a unanimous “yes” from the council.

Tuesday night, the council has a regularly scheduled meeting where they are expected to give final approval of the multi-million dollar plan.