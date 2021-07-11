One cited for DUI crash that hurt two

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old Urbana man is facing aggravated DUI charges after a crash Saturday afternoon in Thomasboro.

A press release from Illinois State Police says troopers responded to the collision around 1:15 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 45 at North Street.

Police say Stacy Dillard, a 56-year-old male from Urbana, was driving a tan 2013 Buick Lacrosse south on Route 45 and he failed to slow down before hitting the back-left side of a brown 2016 Ford Fusion.

Troopers say 83-year-old Helen Curtis, of Urbana, was driving the Ford Fusion. Officers say her car rolled over into the center median, and then the Buick hit the passenger side of the Ford Fusion.

Both cars stopped in the median. Police say the Urbana woman and a passenger in her car — 58-year-old Michael Curtis — were taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Dillard was driving with a 19-year-old passenger in his car, the release says, who was identified as Rantoul’s Shaelyn Garrett. Both were not hurt by the crash, according to police.

The release says Dillard was cited for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked, failure to slow down to avoid a crash, and driving an uninsured car.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. No further information was immediately available.