CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign family is displaced after the Champaign Fire Department responded to a large fire in a single-family home on Wednesday.

The fire department responded to the 2500 block of Sheridan Dr. around 6 p.m. to a report of a fire called in by the occupants. Crews on the scene reported heavy fire coming from the front and side of the home.

Fire officials said all of the home’s occupants evacuated prior to the fire department arriving on scene. Crews said they quickly put out the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still being investigated, officials said.

No one was hurt, and the fire department said the home’s occupants will be displaced.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds the community to maintain a working smoke alarm in their home and to have and practice a home escape plan. They said smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.