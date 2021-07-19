One Champaign company uses TikTok to recruit new clients

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People could land their next job on TikTok.

The social media app lets users post short videos.

Now, there’s a new hashtag called #TiktokRésumés.

It encourages people to post their experiences so companies can find good candidates.

Express Employment Professionals in Champaign is asking its workers to follow the hashtag so they can recruit new clients.

“It’s really great to see how people are getting creative to then market themselves,” said Charlie Miller, the marketing manager at Express Employment Professionals. “And you know, social media is going, it is and will continue to be a big champion of that.”

He says candidates should post their resumes on several social media platforms and don’t forget traditional job boards.