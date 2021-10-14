One arrested in search warrant execution

HUMBOLDT, Ill. (WCIA) – The Coles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday the arrest of 29-year-old Jose Puebla during the execution of a search warrant on Adams Drive in Humboldt.

An investigation into Puebla revealed three active warrants for his arrest, and that he was possibly armed and in possession of stolen property. Due to Puebla’s extensive criminal history and the seriousness of his pending cases, the Coles County Crisis Response Team (CRT) conducted a “contain and call out” operation at a house Puebla was at on Wednesday night. Deputies were involved in a three-hour standoff with Puebla, who refused to cooperate.

As a final resort, the CRT entered the house by force and found Puebla hiding in the attic at approximately 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

During the operation, a stolen vehicle and loaded 20-gauge shotgun were recovered at the house. Puebla is currently being held for the three prior arrest warrants and new charges of Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition.

The Charleston and Mattoon Police Departments, East Central Illinois Task Force and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in Puebla’s arrest.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is leading the current investigation.