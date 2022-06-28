CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested in Charleston earlier this month after a fight broke out in the drive-through of a McDonald’s following a minor vehicle collision.

The incident happened at the McDonald’s at 12 West Lincoln Avenue on June 19. Officers said that after the collision, one of the drivers – Lamont Barnes, Jr. – got out of his car and asked the driver of the other car to give him the money he was going to spend on food. When the other driver refused, officers said Barnes punched him in the jaw.

Barnes was arrested for aggravated battery in a public place and booked into the Coles County Jail. Bond was set at $30,000.