One arrested in kidnapping scheme

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was arrested Friday night after police were alerted to a kidnapping scheme involving at least one adult victim.

Felipe De Jesus Guevara Sanchez, 27, of New York, was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and forcible detention. He is being held at the Champaign County Jail.

Guevara Sanchez is alleged to have demanded that the parents of their adult son pay a ransom for his release.

University of Illinois Police learned Friday afternoon that a meeting to exchange custody of the 25-year-old victim for money was to occur in the early evening at a gas station in the 1800 block of North Cunningham Avenue in Urbana. Investigators went to that location and waited for the offender to arrive.

Several people were present in the vehicle upon its arrival, including Guevara Sanchez and the victim. Investigators were working Friday night to determine the involvement of the other individuals.

No one in the vehicle was found to be physically injured at the time of the arrest. The investigation is ongoing.