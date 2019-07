MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested Jkari Smith on Tuesday in the 100 block of Dettro Drive.

Jkari L. Smith

Smith is charged with forgery and obstructing justice.

Investigators say Smith passed fake 100 dollar bills at area stores including Aldi, Pet Smart, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

They believe Smith lied to them about his accomplice who helped him during these crimes.

Police are looking for a grey Dodge Charger with dark rims and tinted windows that was driven by the suspects.