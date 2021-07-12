One arrested after person stabbed in neck

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say a 24-year-old Taylorville man was arrested after stabbing someone in the neck on Sunday evening.

A press release from the Taylorville Police Department says officers responded to a reported stabbing after 6 p.m. Sunday in an apartment building near Houston and Vandeever streets.

TPD says officers were nearby on a routine patrol when the call came in, and they got to the scene in under 3 minutes.

Police say they found a man with his hands covered in blood at the scene, and they determined he was the offender. Officers say they arrested him without incident.

The release says the victim was stabbed in the neck area. They were taken to a Springfield hospital for treatment.

Officers say the victim is in stable condition.

The release named the suspect as 24-year-old Logan Wilson. He was charged with aggravated domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon.

TPD says more charges are pending, and the stabbing was an isolated incident.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and State’s Attorney are assisting with the investigation.