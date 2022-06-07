SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s been an iconic summer hangout for decades, but a big change is on the horizon. The Sidney Dairy Barn is up for sale.

“I’ve run it for 27 years. It’s been a great part of my life and it’s just time to move on,” longtime owner Dennis Riggs said.

The shop is listed for half a million dollars, but to this community – it’s priceless.

“We’re just going to keep on going. If it doesn’t sell, it doesn’t sell,” he said.

For now, the Sidney Dairy Barn is running business as usual, but Riggs is hoping to “pass the frozen torch to someone else.”

“I’m going to go ahead and enjoy my life,” he said.

He’s poured love into every cup and cone for nearly three decades.

“I always come here with my family,” customer Henry White said. “Yeah, I got a lot of good memories here… I love that it’s always been here for me.”

If you’ve ever wondered what makes their ice cream so good, it’s because it’s exactly like the kind Riggs churned with his mother growing up on a farm.

“I hope it goes to someone that can put the love and attention into it that we have,” Riggs said.

But it’s not going to be an easy goodbye.

“This is hard on me, it really is,” he said.

He said in good times, people buy ice cream. In bad times, they buy more ice cream. He’s just grateful he gave people a place to make summer memories.

“After a ballgame, or after a bike ride, or after a car show, they’ll stop by and they’ll sit around the tables. They’ll eat their ice cream and they’ll talk. They’ll look at one another, and it’s been a really great part of the social fabric,” he said.

Manager Christina West has been by Riggs’ side for 18 years.

“We sell the world’s best ice cream to the world’s best customers. We’ve actually got the world’s best staff and the world’s best boss,” West said.

She’s helped Riggs expand the Dairy Barn. Together, they’ve added a drive-thru with a replica of the original 1965 store and two “Moo-Mobiles” for events. They hope the next owners can make it even better.

“There won’t be another job that’s been as great as this one,” West said. “This is family.”

Riggs doesn’t have a specific timeline for when he wants the Dairy Barn to be sold, but he’s looking forward to spending his retirement with his six grandchildren, tending to his farm or taking Jeep trips.

To all the customers who’ve made the place so special over the years, he said: “thank you, thank you, thank you.”