SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The ongoing mental health crisis among teenagers continues to be a significant issue both nationally and locally. Now, one Central Illinois school district is starting a new program to help their students receive on-site mental health support.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, which surveyed more than 17,000 U.S. high school students in the fall of 2021, sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior, and other mental health woes affected many teens regardless of race or ethnicity.

Some of those statistics include:

30% of teenage girls said they seriously considered attempting suicide, double the rate among boys and up almost 60% from a decade ago.

Feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness affected more than one-third of kids of all races and ethnicities and increased over previous years.

Not only are mental health issues on the rise, but a recent Mental Health America study shows that getting care for those issues is also an issue. Gov. Pritzker signed into law a task force developing the children’s mental health initiative in the state last year.

Memorial Behavioral Health has announced they are providing on-site therapists at all three Springfield public high schools to give students access to on-site mental health support. They will provide mental health services in “Peace Rooms”, including individual counseling, group sessions, or even mediation between students.

Officials said all sessions are confidential, and students may utilize the support for many issues they may have. These include struggles with friends, family, or significant others, school pressures like academics or athletics, bullying, social media challenges, experiencing anxiety, depression, stress, facing prejudice, racism or sexism, or fear for the well-being of peers.

“Our goal is to be available for students when and where they need support and also to decrease the stigma surrounding mental health concerns,” said Jonathan Ponser, Memorial Behavioral Health. “Too many students experience high levels of anxiety, rising conflict between peers, and general mental health issues. The availability of a trained mental health professional on-site is one tool to meet the needs of students.”

The Peace Rooms are accessible to all students with no required assessments, paperwork, or bills. Memorial Behavioral Health said no payment is necessary as District 186 will be funding the new program.

Therapists will be on-site at the high schools during these scheduled days and times: