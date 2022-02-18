CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Verdell Jones III, it’s a name you might remember.

He’s a local guy who played basketball at Central High School and was so good. He was heavily recruited to play in college and then professionally, but now he’s taking calls for a different reason.

After years of playing a sport he loved and was good at, he decided he needed a change.

“My final year was in France, I was playing, and I had a teammate who was a little bit older than I was, and you know he just didn’t look very happy about what he was doing,” Jones said. “I asked him why are you still doing this? And he told me I don’t know what’s next, and that scared me a little bit.”

Jones said he had a plan in mind for his next play.

“Being a firefighter is a childhood dream of mine, but basketball kind of took over my life,” he said.

Now, he’s living out that dream.

“Being back where I’m from and making people proud that I’m serving this community that puts a smile on my face that no one can take away,” he said.

And even though he might now be bringing the heat on the court. He still uses some of the things he learned while playing the sport.

“In basketball, you’re playing for your teammates, you’re playing for your university or the team you’re on. But here you’re not just playing for your fellow firefighters, you’re playing for the citizens too. If we don’t win, they don’t win,” he said.

Jones is already hitting the ground running with the department. You’ll see him out and about on calls in the city. He said it was important for him to give back to the community that helped launch his first career.