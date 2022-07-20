MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — An Illinois State Trooper was hurt Wednesday morning when their car was hit by a truck while on duty.

The crash happened in Monticello at Kirby Medical Center just after 7 a.m. State Police officials said a semi-truck was backing out of a private drive across Medical Center Drive to a construction site when the truck hit the side of the Trooper’s car. The Trooper was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt, but he was ticketed for Improper Backing and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash.