ILLINOIS (WCIA) — LYFSUKS for the people who tried to request these crass Illinois license plates.

Illinoisans can create a personalized or vanity license plate for a higher cost. The Secretary of State’s office can deny any license plate idea under the Illinois Vehicle Code, usually because they include profane or crude phrases, racial slurs, sex and drug references or allusions to violence. They can also reject them for being hard to read.

AWDAM, FREEEDM, OHHCRAP, SUDOKU, SNAFU, TFWORD, OIIXIIO and YOMAMA are all among the 7,674 rejected plates.

WCIA obtained the full list as of this month Wednesday from the Secretary of State’s office, which can be found here on our website.

This year, the Illinois Secretary of State’s office declined 304 for being too offensive or hard to read.

You can request a vanity or personalized plates on the Secretary of State’s Pick-A-Plate website.