Olympic gold medalist is State Fair grand marshal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An Olympic Gold Medal winner will be grand marshal for the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade. Jackie Joyner-Kersee is an East St. Louis native.

The retired track-and-field athlete won three gold medals and is ranked among the all-time greatest athletes in the heptathlon as well as the long-jump. She’s also an active philanthropist who gives back to her hometown by supporting children’s education, racial equality and women’s rights.

The Illinois State Fair starts Thursday.

