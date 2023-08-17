OLNEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A tubing accident led to the death of an adult man in East Fork Lake on Monday.

That’s according to the Olney Police Department, who explained the body recovered Wednesday evening was that of still publicly unidentified deceased man.

Police said the man and a juvenile female had been on the tube being pulled by a boat when both fell off, however the man never resurfaced. Following a call to dispatch, a search using sonar was initiated in an attempt to locate the man.

The search continued for two days; on Wednesday a sonar image was captured of the victim and the Crawford County Dive Team was deployed. The team was able to recover the body of the victim and he was pronounced deceased by the Richland County Coroner.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police are reportedly performing a boat accident investigation into the matter.

Olney Police thanked the Olney Fire Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Jasper County EMA, Robinson Police, as well as the Effingham and Vincennes dive teams for their assistance in the search and recovery of the body.