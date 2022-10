OLIVET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Olivet Public Water District has issued a boil order.

The order is for all water users in Olivet due to a service repair on the system.

Water use for human consumption should be boiled for a minimum of 15 minutes. People can also choose to use bottled water.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice and results of bacterial sampling can be returned.

The water district apologized for the inconvenience and thanked the community for their cooperation.