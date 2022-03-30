SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After years of property disputes, the old Pillsbury factory in Springfield could be demolished in the near future.

The group Moving Pillsbury Forward recently acquired the factory and is finally starting the process of tearing the building. The group doesn’t have any plans regarding the site’s future yet, but is hoping to get an idea from the public.

The group will hold community listening sessions in the coming weeks to learn what people want the site to be used for after the factory is torn down.