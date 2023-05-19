SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Old Capitol Farmer’s Market officially starts this weekend.

The 24th season of the farmer’s market in downtown Springfield is having its ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Cake by as longtime market vendor Incredibly Delicious as well as a performance by Springfield Youth Performance Group will kick off the official start of the farmer’s market.

The market touts themselves as the largest producer’s only farmer’s market in downstate Illinois.

New vendors this year will bring smoothies and stained-glass artwork, along with returning baked goods, fruits, vegetables, and meats.

“The Old Capitol Farmers Market has been a mainstay in our community, and we are thrilled to continue our support for this important public health and economic initiative,” Matt Fry, president and CEO of HSHS St. John’s Hospital who is sponsoring the market, said. “We love being part of a community-based market where residents of all ages and backgrounds can gather to try new things, learn about healthy foods and support local farmers and artisans.”

The Market will open every Wednesday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on 4th and Adams Streets until the end of October. The farmer’s market is free and open to the public.