Old building set to be demolished

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The Staley Pump House will likely be demolished later this year. It’s a century year old building that has sat unused for decades. Now the owners are giving up hope of ever bringing it back to life. The Staley Museum Director says the building is crumbling. There have been break-ins, vandalisms and the community is concerned someone could get hurt or harmed.

The Staley Pump House was built in 1919. It was constructed before Lake Decatur was there, and it was used to pump water for corn milling. It was also a Fellowship Club. There were weddings, ceremonies, athletic events, and help for Staley employees. It stopped being used around the 80’s or 90’s. Some people say they hate to see it go away. Tate and Lyle now owns the pump house. The Staley Museum says it would need a lot of money and care to save it.