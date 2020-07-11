Old, ailing Rhino euthanized at Chicago zoo

CHICAGO (AP) — An ailing, 34-year-old eastern black rhino named Maku has been euthanized at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo after staff determined it was suffering from severe discomfort and reduced mobility.

Chicago radio station WBBM reported that Maku was thought to be the second oldest eastern black rhino male in North America.

The zoo announced Friday that he had been euthanized the day before. The curator of mammals at the zoo, Mike Murray, said in a statement that staff will miss the rhino’s “laid-back personality.”

The zoo says Maku was so gentle that he would allow blood to be drawn during health checks and even let staff perform rhino-styled pedicures on his feet.