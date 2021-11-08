CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A school district is sending out their condolences to another after they lost a member of their staff in a car crash.

In a Facebook post, Okaw Valley CUSD #302 officials said high school science teacher and volleyball coach Sarah McDowell and her mother-in-law, Natalie McDowell, were in a crash Saturday night. That crash happened in Tolono Township.

Natalie was killed in the crash. Sarah is still in the hospital, according to officials.

The District is sending their support to Monticello Schools as Natalie was a member of their staff. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the McDowell family as well as the Monticello School District.”