OHG 2019 shatters records

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thanks to you, veterans will be getting the supplies they need to perform last rites, which means they will be able to impact many more families.

Jonathon Tish, from Decatur, wanted to follow his family and serve in the military, but medical issues got in the way. That’s why he came to support Operation Honor Guard, to serve those who are able to serve.

“I have great respect for what these guys do. I have great respect for the military directly,” said Tish. “They protect us at home front, even if they’re overseas.”

If you contribute to Operation Honor Guard, you have a reason. You may even have your own story. like Tish. You have a desire to make a difference for honor guard members, so they can perform the service that makes all the difference to military families.

“Just the ability for us to all look good.” said Arcola VFW Commander James Thorne. “We want to be presentable, and it means so much…especially to the families. It helps with the healing. For us, it’s really an honor to be able to do this.”

With car after car, smiles and ‘thank yous’, and buckets that never stayed empty…the generosity you showed us this year will go a long way.

“Sometimes the family doesn’t know what that veteran sacrificed, but us veterans do know,” said Honor Guard member Sean Conner. “The families are touched by our final salute, and it’s amazing.”

No matter how much you gave, what your reason is, or why you decided to drive up and give a friendly wave…know that you were a part of our most successful Honor Guard year yet!

This year, overall, we raised more than $166,000. That will be able to outfit at least 100 honor guard members.