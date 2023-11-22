DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Annual Christmas Tea and Open House Tours of Governor Richard J. Oglesby’s Mansion will be hosted on Dec. 1 through Dec. 3 in Decatur.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, the historic home at 421 West William Street will be decked out in holiday décor and open for public tours.

On Dec. 3, the Mansion Board of Directors will provide tea, punch and cookies for a Christmas Tea at 1 p.m. An informal tour will also be open to the public. The event will end at 4 p.m.

(Courtesy: AYN Productions)

Oglesby was elected as Illinois governor for three nonconsecutive terms. He was also close friends with Abraham Lincoln, even nominating him for his presidential candidacy right in downtown Decatur.

Oglesby’s famed mansion was built around 1875 by a local contractor. The original plans were laid out by Chicago architect William LeBaron Jenney, who was best known for designing the first modern skyscraper — though the plans were heavily altered by the Oglesbys. The family lived in the home until they moved to Lincoln in 1882.

No reservations are necessary for the Christmas Tea or the open house tours. Donations are encouraged, but not required. For more information, call 217-877-2217.