Officials warn of potential scammers following storms

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials are warning people about potential scammers following Monday’s storms.

“It’s appalling that anyone would see this situation as an opportunity to scam others, but unfortunately this is something often seen after disasters,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Everyone affected by these storms should be aware of this potential threat and take steps to protect their personal information.”

The state is working with local authorities to collect damage information for guidance on additional steps to take in the recovery process. Officials said local emergency managers will always have officials identification and proper PPE when visiting a home that has had storm damage.

You are asked to request to see someone’s ID if you have any questions about the legitimacy of anyone who may approach you. Additionally, you should never pre-pay for repair services and “remember–if it’s too good to be true it probably is,” said officials in a news release.

Some post-disaster scams include fraudulent house inspectors, building contractors and donation solicitors. Officials said it is important to note that “general contractors are not required by state law to be licensed, but municipalities may require permits.” They also added that insurance adjusters must be licensed by the Illinois Department of Insurance and roofers must be licensed by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.