Officials warn about texts regarding package deliveries

You can get text alerts for many things, including when your package is about to be delivered. However, the Federal Trade Commission and other organizations said there are some text alerts that promise a headache instead of the arrival of your latest Amazon find.

Some scammers send a text message with fake shipping information and give you a link to click. The messages include mail-carriers like the U.S. Postal Service and FedEx. FTC officials said you should be cautious when you receive a message you were not expecting. Additionally, the Better Business Bureau said package delivery carriers will never contact you through an unsolicited call or text.

This photo shows a screenshot of a text message received on September 11, 2020 from a suspected scammer.

If you have an unexpected text like that, the FTC said to not click on any links as some of them could put harmful malware on your phone that could steal your information. Some other links take you to a website where they have you fill out a survey and you could win a free prize, but there are some hoops you have to jump through like paying for shipping using your credit card.

Both the FTC and BBB said there are ways to protect yourself and your information from scammers. If you receive a message that you think might be real, contact the company using a phone number or website you know for a fact is real. Do not use the information in the text message. They company will be able to let you know the message’s legitimacy.

Additionally, the BBB recommends deleting messages from unknown senders and blocking them. The FTC said there are several filters on your phone you can use as well as apps to help block those unwanted messages.

Finally, you can report the scam to help other people not become victims of scammers. You can do that using the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

