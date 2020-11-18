Officials wait on word regarding state basketball tournament

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — All high school sports are on pause. That is after Governor Pritzker announced new COVID-19 mitigations set to take effect Friday.

So what does that mean for the state basketball tournament that is back at the State Farm Center for the first time since 1996? Jayne Deluce, the president and CEO of Visit Champaign County said they will be ready if it is played this year or delayed until 2022. They are just waiting on word from the IHSA.

Champaign hosted the finals for 77 years before the move to Peoria.