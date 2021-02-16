Officials urge people to stay off icy ponds and lakes

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

Urbana Fire Department are asking people not to participate in this snow day activity. With the cold weather, the department is asking people not to go on icy lakes or ponds.

They say its dangerous to know if they’re completely frozen. If you do see someone fall in, call 9-1-1 immediately. Urbana Fire Department say do not try to walk on the ice to help them because you could fall in too.

If you fall in the water, here’s some tips on what to do.

“Scream for help, see if they can get anyone’s attention. Don’t struggle, just try and remain calm and try to slowly get out of the ice,” Blake Kuhns, with the Urbana Fire Department, said.

The fire department says at first you may have shock, but once that fades away, remain calm and try to get help or get yourself out.

Again, they urge people to stay off frozen ponds or bodies of water.