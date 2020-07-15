Officials: Teenager dies after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day said a 16-year-old Maroa girl was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning after a crash.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night on Lincoln Memorial Parkway, south of Elwin. Officials said the car hit a retaining wall/roadway fixture in that area.

The girl, whose name has not yet been released, was a passenger in the car. Officers said the 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.