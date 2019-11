TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Lottery officials are still looking for the person who bought a million dollar ticket in town. The Mega Millions ticket was bought for the Tuesday, October 29 drawing at the County Market there on Georgetown Road.

The winning numbers were 4, 9, 17, 27, and 39. The Mega Ball was 22. The winner did not match that last number.

If you have that ticket, lottery officials urge you to sign the back of it.