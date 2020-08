SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said they are searching for a missing teenager.

The Missing Persons Awareness Network said 18-year-old Alicia Marie Danner was last seen at her house on Stanhope Road in Springfield. They said she left her house and walked toward North Grand Avenue.

She was wearing a teal-blue tank top, blue floral pajama shorts and no shoes. She was not carrying anything with her.