Officials say to get tested if you have symptoms even if you’re vaccinated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials say to get tested if you have symptoms, whether or not you are vaccinated.

“Right now, we are recommending anyone whether vaccinated or not have any symptoms that remotely mimic flu or COVID or even seasonal allergies, they should go and get tested,” said Awais Vaid, the deputy administrator and epidemiologist for CUPHD.

But getting a test isn’t always that easy.

We talked to one viewer who tried to get tested yesterday because she was sick.

You can go to State Farm Center from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. but it was later than that.

She says she also couldn’t get checked at a pharmacy because she didn’t have an appointment.